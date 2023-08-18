A prolonged drought is devastating Latin America

In Uruguay, a popular former leader said better forward planning could have helped ease the current crisis. “We should have done this before ,” José Mujica, a popular ex-president, said about the need to increase the country’s freshwater supply. “People will be mad at me, but we all fell asleep.” The main water deposit for Montevideo, the capital, was at just 2.4% of its capacity in June, with the remaining water containing more than twice the amount of sodium that international norms consider safe for drinking. The price of bottled water has spiked, and the country’s vital beef industry is under threat.