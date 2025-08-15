Events Email Briefings
BlackRock backs $11B Saudi Aramco gas deal

Aug 15, 2025, 8:56am EDT
Saudi Aramco’s Khursaniyah gas plant.
Courtesy Saudi Aramco

BlackRock is leading a $11 billion deal to lease and rent back natural gas processing facilities from Saudi Aramco, in a boon to Riyadh’s ambitions to attract more foreign investment.

Global Infrastructure Partners, the private investor BlackRock acquired last year, signed the 20-year deal with Aramco on Thursday.

Set to begin production by year-end, the development comes as the kingdom looks to ramp up gas production for domestic use in order to free up more crude oil for sale abroad.

A new joint venture, known as Jafurah Midstream Gas Company, will hold the assets, with Aramco owning 51% of the division, and the investment consortium owning the remaining 49%.

