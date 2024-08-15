Twin peace talks for Israel, Sudan off to rough start

Separate sets of negotiations to end major wars in the Middle East and Africa appeared to get off to poor starts.

In Doha, Hamas said it would not take part in ceasefire talks with Israel — each side accuses the other of intransigence — imperiling an effort that officials say is critical both to alleviate the humanitarian suffering in Gaza and to avert a potential Iranian attack on Israel that could trigger a wider regional war.

In Geneva, neither side in Sudan’s civil war actually entered the negotiating room for talks aimed at ending that country’s 16-month conflict, which has engendered perhaps the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.