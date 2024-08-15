Solar geoengineering might help cool a warming Earth, but research into risks is lacking

Once a fringe idea, solar geoengineering — specifically, using aerosols or other physical obstacles to block out some of the sun’s light — has gained traction among some climate startups and scientists as a potential tool to fight global warming.

The idea is that it may be possible to blunt the warming effects of climate change by artificially recreating the process by which major volcanic eruptions have historically (and temporarily) cooled the Earth by blocking out sunlight with ash and other matter.

AD

But so far, no major scientific experiments to test solar geoengineering’s real-world effects have taken place. In March, Harvard researchers canceled such an experiment, and in a paper published last week, members of the advisory committee that had counseled Harvard called for clearer frameworks to govern such experiments going forward.