Saudi Arabia’s MBS voices assassination worries as Israel negotiations continue

Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler is seemingly voicing worry over assassination attempts against him in relation to negotiations to establish formal diplomatic ties with Israel.

According to Politico, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman nevertheless remains keen to secure the grand bargain — a long-awaited deal that would offer various US security guarantees to Riyadh.

Discussions have stalled, however, over Israel’s apparent refusal to support a path toward a credible Palestinian state as well as its ongoing war in Gaza, suggesting that the crown prince is “saying his life is in danger to push US officials to raise pressure on Israel to bend to a deal he likes,” Politico’s senior foreign affairs correspondent wrote, even though the threat worry is “probably also true.”