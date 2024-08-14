How Beijing is using the sun to fight the sand

The mammoth six-year project in the Kubuqi Desert near Ordos, Inner Mongolia — once known as China’s “coal capital” — is the culmination of years’ of progress by the country’s solar developers.

Initially, those operating in desert climes adopted measures such as creating sand barriers and planting trees in order to safeguard their operations. “They must take actions to minimize the damage they would bring to the local ecology and environment while also protecting their own bases from being damaged by sandstorms,” Wang Weiquan, the general secretary of the Energy and Environment Committee of China Energy Research Society, a Beijing-based NGO, told me. “Much to their surprise, they found that their work led grass to grow in the desert.”

Indeed, according to a 2022 study, desert-based solar power projects have resulted in “a significant greening trend”: About one-third of the land under solar plants built in 12 Chinese deserts has seen vegetation grow.

As another recent study showed, solar panels do not only create shade, enabling plants and vegetables to grow, but also reduce the ground wind speed, preventing sand from being picked up.

Solar companies saw opportunities: They started to search for suitable crops to grow under the panels. One plant they found worked was liquorice, which can survive in the harsh environment and make the soil more fertile by absorbing nitrogen from the air and converting it to the ground.

One solar farm in the Kubuqi run by Elion Resources Group, a Chinese company specializing in restoring deserts, also grows potatoes, melons, and keeps sheep. The agricultural work not only helps sand stay in place, but also addresses two other national Chinese campaigns: poverty alleviation (because it can provide jobs to local laborers) and enhancing food security.

Since 2017, several major solar companies, such as Longi, have built demonstration projects in the desert to showcase their ecological and social benefits. They have also continued to update their products to make them work better in extreme weather: For example, a huge two-gigawatt solar power plant in the Kubuqi was connected to the grid last December, using double-sided panels to increase power generation and eschewing traditional supporting frames in favor of long wires holding a row of panels from both sides to allow for more space underneath to grow food and rear livestock.

More recently, a May notice from the central government instructed northern and northwestern regions to prioritize using “unmanaged desertified land” to build desert solar fleets.