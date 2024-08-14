Hasina investigated for genocide

Bangladesh’s war crimes tribunal is investigating ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her allies for genocide and crimes against humanity. The complaint was filed Wednesday on behalf of the father of a teenage protester who was fatally shot by police during nationwide anti-government protests that ultimately forced Hasina to flee the country for India. Bangladesh’s interim leader has vowed to hold trials for those responsible for the deaths of hundreds of protesters.

The probe comes as Indian and Bangladeshi officials met Wednesday for the first time since the government was toppled. Delhi, which backed Hasina, has so far “glossed over” her government’s brutality, a Daily Star columnist argued, and needs to do some introspection about its relationship with Bangladesh.