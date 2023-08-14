Ukraine makes inroads in its counteroffensive against Russia

The News
Ukraine is making inroads in its counteroffensive against Russia. The campaign, which has seen slow progress since it launched in the spring, has secured some battlefield advances in recent weeks. Despite these gains, however, fears are mounting that the war will be lengthy, eroding foreign support for Kyiv.
Insights
- Ukraine has made “tactically significant” advances in its counteroffensive, the Institute for the Study of War says. The wins have been enough to force Russia to redeploy its troops around western Zaporizhia Oblast, suggesting that Ukrainian efforts “may be significantly degrading Russian defenses,” the ISW notes. “The lack of Russian operational reserves means that the Russian command will have to conduct more lateral redeployments if they wish to reinforce certain sectors of the front in the future.”
- This has turned into a war of attrition, and Ukrainian forces are conserving ammunition and making small gains. Kyiv is targeting Moscow’s supplies, and troops have advanced as much as 12 miles from their starting point in June. Analysts, however, are warning that Ukraine still faces a long road ahead, given Russia’s advanced military defenses. — The New York Times
- Kyiv and its Western allies are grappling with waning support for the war. There is growing discontent with continued military and financial support for Ukraine in some countries, and the Ukrainian army is quickly using the munitions and arms it has acquired. As the war approaches the 18-month mark, it has become crucial for Kyiv and its supporters to show they are gaining ground. The war is widely expected to be protracted, and hopes that Ukrainian battlefield wins would force Russian President Vladimir Putin into negotiations soon are waning. — The Wall Street Journal