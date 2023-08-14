The impact of Montana’s youth-led climate trial victory

A Montana judge on Monday ruled that youth in the state have a constitutional right to a healthy environment, marking a historic first in the climate change battle on the political stage.

District Court Judge Kathy Seeley found that the state’s emissions were a “substantial factor” in affecting the climate, and that current laws limiting regulators from considering climate effects are now unconstitutional. The lawsuit had been filed by several climate activists between the ages of 5 and 22.

We’ve curated reporting and analysis on the precedent the victory could set in the courtroom fight for climate change.