Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

UAE drivers get chance to clean up records

Aug 13, 2025, 8:22am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A man in a car
Matthieu Delaty/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

UAE drivers have a chance to clean up their records on what is always the country’s highest-traffic day: the first day of school. Drivers who sign up to the annual initiative and follow the rules of the road on Aug. 25 will have four black points deducted from their records by the Federal Traffic Council.

Black points are the national system for tracking violations. Running a stop sign is typically six points plus a fine, for example, and accruing 24 black points in a 12-month period results in further fines and license suspension. For delinquent drivers wanting to leave nothing to chance, perhaps a good day to hail a taxi.

Kelsey Warner
AD