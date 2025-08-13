UAE drivers get chance to clean up records

UAE drivers have a chance to clean up their records on what is always the country’s highest-traffic day: the first day of school. Drivers who sign up to the annual initiative and follow the rules of the road on Aug. 25 will have four black points deducted from their records by the Federal Traffic Council.

Black points are the national system for tracking violations. Running a stop sign is typically six points plus a fine, for example, and accruing 24 black points in a 12-month period results in further fines and license suspension. For delinquent drivers wanting to leave nothing to chance, perhaps a good day to hail a taxi.