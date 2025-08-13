Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Principals newsletter icon
From Semafor Principals
In your inbox, every weekday morning
Sign up

Exclusive / DNC faces votes on Israel and Gaza

David Weigel
David Weigel
Aug 13, 2025, 5:23am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Pro-Palestinian protesters
Adam Gray/Reuters

The Democratic National Committee will consider two Gaza-related resolutions at its meeting this month, including one that asks the party to impose an arms embargo on Israel.

The draft resolutions, part of a packet shared with DNC members and seen by Semafor, also contain language that would recommend “enforceable steps” to stop super PACs from interfering in the party’s 2028 presidential primary, a position shared by chair Ken Martin and progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders.

But the twin Gaza resolutions have substantial differences. One urges a ceasefire and a return of hostages held by Hamas; the other asks the party to commit to “suspension of military aid to Israel” and its elected leaders to support establishing a Palestinian state.

That resolution would be a “gift to Republicans” and would “embolden Israel’s adversaries,” Democratic Majority for Israel president Brian Romick told Semafor.

AD