The Democratic National Committee will consider two Gaza-related resolutions at its meeting this month, including one that asks the party to impose an arms embargo on Israel.

The draft resolutions, part of a packet shared with DNC members and seen by Semafor, also contain language that would recommend “enforceable steps” to stop super PACs from interfering in the party’s 2028 presidential primary, a position shared by chair Ken Martin and progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders.

But the twin Gaza resolutions have substantial differences. One urges a ceasefire and a return of hostages held by Hamas; the other asks the party to commit to “suspension of military aid to Israel” and its elected leaders to support establishing a Palestinian state.

That resolution would be a “gift to Republicans” and would “embolden Israel’s adversaries,” Democratic Majority for Israel president Brian Romick told Semafor.