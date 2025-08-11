Events Email Briefings
Oman picks Chinese firm for hydrogen plants

Aug 11, 2025, 8:19am EDT
Inauguration of the port of Duqm on February 04, 2022 in Duqm, Oman
Didier Lebrun / Photonews via Getty Images

An Omani company picked a Chinese partner to build a factory in Duqm that will make equipment for Oman’s green hydrogen industry.

The joint venture between United Engineering Services and China’s Sungrow Hydrogen will produce electrolyzers, liquefaction systems, and other industrial components needed for hydrogen production.

The project adds momentum to a $35 billion effort to transform Duqm — a port and industrial city in southern Oman — into a global hydrogen hub. Foreign firms such as France’s Engie and South Korea’s Posco are involved in the buildout, which aims to produce 1 million tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030. Oman aims to become the world’s sixth-largest hydrogen exporter by 2030, with projections for hydrogen sales to surpass LNG by 2050.

A chart showing Oman’s expected hydrogen exports
Mohammed Sergie
