‘Burn it all’: Progressives meet in the Trump-era wilderness

Founded in 2006, when Democrats first saw value in political blogs and online donation portals, Netroots Nation has evolved several times — first to be larger, then smaller. Its first conference brought bloggers together with Democratic leaders in Congress and future Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, who defeated Sen. Joe Lieberman in a primary just weeks later.

Originally named “Yearly Kos,” an IRL companion to the political site Daily Kos, Netroots changed its name and ambitions after most of the 2008 Democratic presidential field came to its 2007 conference in Chicago.

During Barack Obama’s presidency, the conference drew White House emissaries who saw its attendees as the “professional left” that needed to be tolerated, but not taken too seriously.

By 2015, it had become a trade show for political professionals that also gave scholarships and stage time to local activists. Some of them used that stage to browbeat Democratic politicians.

Ten years later, this year’s Netroots was a little quieter, and more sparsely attended. The Democratic Party had failed to stop a Trump restoration, and the new administration has been rolling back gains that some attendees thought they’d won for good: climate funding, student debt relief, trans rights.

Progressive donors had changed, too. At a breakout on “the New McCarthyism,” movement veterans explained how Gaza activism had been used to break up progressive groups and go after universities. Some funders, they said, had gone along with it.

“After 2020, funders were like: ‘Oh, we love Black people. We’re going to give Black people so much money. We’re going to be really abundant with resources,’” said Alexis Sanchez Gill, the executive director of the Emergent Fund.

Since October 2023, progressives had seen “Zionist funders and Zionists-aligned funders pulling support” from Black-run groups that they’d supported, Sanchez Gill added, because the groups in question were now “on the front lines of solidarity with our Palestinian comrades.”

The Gaza question has divided Democrats for years. In 2023, after Netroots protesters got Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., to call Israel a “racist state,” House leaders admonished her.

But like most Democrats in Congress, most Netroots attendees wanted to halt military aid to Israel. Joe Biden’s administration had dampened their faith in politics.

When the last Democratic president was mentioned, it was as a cautionary tale of the party not using its power to prevent a second Trump term.

“All the things that stopped the Joe Biden administration — I hope Trump burns it all,” said Elie Mystal, the legal columnist at The Nation, at a panel on fighting the “captured” Supreme Court.

“So, let him kill the filibuster. Let him kill the Senate parliamentarian. Let him shoot the Librarian of Congress on Fifth Avenue, and let him pack the Supreme Court. Go. Do it,” Mystal added. “And then, finally, Democrats might get a clue.”

The few elected Democrats who came to New Orleans to hear that message said that they were doing everything within their power to resist the administration — especially state attorneys general, who have at times fought Trump to a standstill in court.

Yet some of them urged action in the streets, too. In an interview, Minnesota Attorney Gen. Keith Ellison said his office was constantly brainstorming legalistic ways to challenge the administration. But, he added, Trump was courting broader civil disobedience when it allowed ICE agents to operate with masks and when it sought to require congressional maps.

“One of the things you saw right in front of your eyes after the murder of George Floyd is that people comply with the law because they see it as legitimate,” Ellison told Semafor. “Once they see it as not legitimate, there’s not enough law enforcement people to make people obey the law.”