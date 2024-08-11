Ukraine surprises Russia with massive offensive

Ukrainian troops have advanced 30 km inside Russia, Moscow said Sunday, marking the largest offensive by Kyiv since the 2022 invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the assault for the first time on Saturday, saying Kyiv is “proving that it can indeed restore justice” and put pressure on the aggressor, while the Kremlin promised a “tough response.”

Analysts have been pessimistic about a successful counteroffensive, but the latest incursion proves that “Kyiv has been biding its time,” The Atlantic wrote. It’s also a sign of what Ukraine can achieve if it has “both the tools and the latitude to fight Russia,” primarily the ability to use foreign weapons on Russian soil after the US and Germany recently loosened restrictions.