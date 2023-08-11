How forcing out progressive prosecutors became the hot new Republican idea

DES MOINES – Ron DeSantis was the only Republican candidate for president who removed a progressive prosecutor from office this week. His rivals only wished they could.

On Wednesday morning, DeSantis suspended Monique Worrell, the elected Democratic prosecutor in Orange and Osceola counties, explaining that she’d “effectively nullified certain laws” by not seeking mandatory minimum sentences for some crimes.

Minutes later, outside the office she’d won with 67% of the vote in 2020, Worrell called the governor a “weak dictator.” The removal, she said, was “a smokescreen for Ron DeSantis’s failing and disastrous presidential campaign.”

But several other Republicans running for president want to remove left-leaning local prosecutors — and other Republican governors are trying.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who’s appearing with 12 GOP candidates at state fairgrounds this week, has given the state’s new GOP attorney general the power to intervene in cases being handled by county attorneys; Polk County, the state’s largest, elected a progressive prosecutor last year.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who’ll join GOP presidential candidates at a conference in Atlanta next weekend, just signed a law that empowers him to remove district attorneys; he’d warned that some “far-left” prosecutors were “failing their constituents and making our communities less safe.” And next month, a new Texas law designed to let Gov. Greg Abbott remove “rogue” prosecutors will go into effect.

The next Republican president might want to help with that. In April, Donald Trump rolled out proposals to bring “radical Marxist prosecutors” to heel, including federal investigations of reform DAs.

“In Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and every other city where these maniacs have taken over, the DA’s offices should face federal subpoenas of their staff, their emails, and their records to determine whether they have blatantly violated federal Civil Rights law,” Trump said.