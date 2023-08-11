How did Issue 1 fail in Ohio? We asked the top spokesmen for ‘Yes’ and ‘No’

Americana: So, what went wrong?

Spencer Gross: The “no” side did a very effective job in turning out their voters early. When the first results came in, you saw many populous counties where we were down by 40, 50 points. That’s a tough hole to climb out of, and the other side just did a more effective job with turnout. Election Day turnout, though robust, was not enough to make up for it.

I think that the job that organized labor did in this effort gets lost in some of the “abortion” noise. You can’t discount how that issue played, but organized labor got very galvanized on this vote, and if you look at the map of where “no” did very well, eastern Ohio, that was their influence.

Americana: What did they do right?

Spencer Gross: They were very disciplined in their messaging. I think it was really telling that their first ad was not about abortion or any social issues. It was much more centrist in its style and even the imagery on the ad, cutting up like the Bill of Rights, sort of looked Republican in its aesthetic. I think it did an effective job of confusing some voters.

Keeping that messaging on the airwaves was smart, and they didn’t really deviate from it. They let their coalition members — Planned Parenthood or the ACLU or whoever — talk about their individual issues to their constituencies, but over the airwaves, kept their message disciplined and down the middle. You do have to tip your cap. I think they ran a good campaign and were able to get their people out.

Americana: After the vote, SBA Pro-Life criticized the business groups that sided with “yes,” saying that they didn’t back up that commitment with resources. Is that a fair critique?

Spencer Gross: I don’t think I’d be as harsh as that. They did a lot of grassroots work, talking to their own members. For us to be able to say, “look, the Chamber of Commerce and the NFIB support this” was helpful for our voters. One strength of our coalition was in just how diverse it was. But when it’s that diverse, it’s harder to have a cohesive issue to grasp on to, like they may have had with abortion.

Americana: Are you saying that there were too many messages, or that abortion overwhelmed them? State Senate President Matt Huffman has talked about trying to pass this again, after the November abortion vote. Would that make a difference?

Spencer Gross: Perhaps, but the whole campaign meant different things to so many different constituencies. We kept our messaging tight on the elevation of standards for changing the constitution, and then the individual coalition members were able to take that message and extrapolate it out to their constituencies.

On the timing, I think if you talk to some lawmakers, there’s frustration that they couldn’t have gotten this done earlier. A lot of them did want to get it done earlier, holding the vote in May, so that the messaging wasn’t quite as mired in the November ballot issue. For whatever reason, they couldn’t get it done. This was a bipartisan measure in 2018 — it was introduced at the state house, to raise the threshold to 60%.

Americana: Republicans are dominant in Ohio, but I didn’t see, until the final day, an effort to bring some national GOP voices in to support “yes.” Was that a mistake?

Spencer Gross: We wanted this to be an Ohio issue. It was just very localized. Making it about local issues, and things that could actually pass here — I don’t think that was a mistake. When we tested messaging, if you’re able to ask about the facts of this amendment, most people supported it. They don’t think it should be extraordinarily easy just to change the constitution. But the timing of the November issue certainly played a role. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that.