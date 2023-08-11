The threat of compound climate events

The News
Fires which destroyed huge swaths of the Hawaiian island of Maui highlight the growing threat of compound climate risks.
The blazes were intensified by nearby Hurricane Dora, and an ongoing drought on the island meant that dry grass became highly flammable.
Know More
- Compound climate risks happen when multiple weather events converge on each other. The result is disasters like Maui, which are worse than they might have been otherwise. It’s difficult to predict exactly what could happen during compounding events. Flavio Lehner, an atmospheric scientist at Cornell University, said in a recent interview that these incidents highlight “vulnerabilities that have existed that might have been exposed even without climate change.” — Heatmap
- Climate change is expensive. Residents in U.S. states which are hardest-hit by the climate crisis, like Florida and California, are effectively paying a climate tax due to climbing insurance rates, electricity bills, and health care costs. Economist Leah Fahy recently noted that many properties in the U.S. are overvalued, but “as these risks begin to manifest, housing markets will eventually adjust,” meaning property values will tumble. — Axios
- The more that compound risks batter the planet, the more likely it is that they will affect global food security. Kai Kornhuber, senior scientist at Climate Analytics, noted this year that simultaneous climate extremes in “breadbasket” regions could lead to harvest failures. “As a result, countries that rely heavily on crop imports could experience heightened food insecurity, as global scarcity could lead to price spikes and even result in national export bans.” — Carbon Brief