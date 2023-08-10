Car manufacturers are headed for a labor showdown

Up to 150,000 hourly workers at General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis are prepared to strike in demand for a 40% wage increase and, as the industry pivots to electric vehicles, guarantees that the contracts at the new plants will be comparable in terms of salary and safety.

The fallout could have massive implications beyond Detroit. President Joe Biden has made his handling of the economy one of the central themes of his reelection campaign, and a protracted auto workers’ hold out — on top of Hollywood’s lengthy strike — could negate that.

We’ve gathered key reporting and analysis on the potential implications of an auto workers’ strike.