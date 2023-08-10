Amazon nations fail to agree on deforestation deal

The leaders of eight Amazonian nations failed to reach an agreement on deforestation after a two-day summit. Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had hoped they would join his pledge to end deforestation by 2030, but Bolivia asked for the commitment to be struck off the final statement and Venezuela was likely to do the same, officials said.

The two-day summit concluded with a watered-down agreement — called the Belém Declaration — that provides a legal framework to combat illegal mining and logging, and creates an Amazon-specific climate panel.

We’ve gathered key reporting and analysis on what this means for the future of the Amazon.