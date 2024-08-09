Europe’s energy transition is holding back Ukraine’s recovery

As Ukraine struggles to rebuild its decimated energy system, among its obstacles are its allies.

Last week, I visited one of the six fossil fuel power plants operated by the private Ukrainian energy company DTEK in territory held by Kyiv (the company has another two plants in Russian-occupied territory). All six have been heavily damaged by Russian missile and drone, and in some cases artillery, attacks. The one I visited — for security reasons, identifying details have to be concealed — has been attacked more than 10 times since last year, and has been shut off entirely since it was last hit with a barrage of rockets in May.

Most of the plant’s turbine units are beyond repair. A mountain of coal sits unused outside its cavernous, hangar-like main building, constructed in the 1970s, when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union. The roof is gone. Inside is a three-story pile of charred, twisted metal draped in fallen insulation; splintered stairways and caved-in catwalks; enormous turbine shells and fuel silos pockmarked with shrapnel; sagging pipes, bits of rockets, and mounds of broken glass, all coated in ash. The huge axle of a train car sits incongruously across a second-floor walkway, thrown there from the rail line outside by an explosion. A long room where hundreds of kilometers of cables converged — and drew the raging fire along their length, during the attacks — resembles the blackened interior of a pizza oven.

Oleksandr, one of the plant’s top engineers, used to oversee its daily operations. Now his job involves a lot of sweeping and shoveling, and sifting through the rubble for salvageable parts. His staff sit on the floor to scrub small pieces of machinery with brushes, or clamber up with buckets of tar to repair the roof. Some work at desks behind a wall of sandbags, in front of now-useless switchboards, body armor and trauma medical kits at hand. They take lunch breaks and play chess in an underground bomb shelter originally built to defend against a US nuclear attack.

During the last rocket strike, the resulting fire reached above the level of the roof, and filled the complex with choking dust and smoke.

“It was like hell in here,” Oleksander said. “The power station is like a bomb itself. After all these attacks, it’s a miracle that no one here has been injured or killed.”

Making the plant operational again is tedious, strenuous, and dangerous, but Oleksandr is optimistic that it will be at least partially functional again by the end of the year. It has to be, he said, not just for the sake of the larger Ukrainian electric grid, but for the heating supply to his own house and the local community — nearly all of whom work at the plant. But the moment exhaust comes from the plant’s towering smokestacks, it will become a ripe target again.

“If we can’t protect this plant,” Oleksandr said, “then a very difficult time is coming for our town this winter.”