Dems in array: On the road with Harris-Walz in Michigan

The first days of the new Harris/Walz ticket had gone so well, after the “switcheroo” from Biden to Harris went so well, that Republicans were describing it as a “sugar high”. And the new campaign’s first problems were already starting, nudged along by Ohio Sen. JD Vance, who chased the ticket from city to city to egg on questions about Walz’s 24-year National Guard career. (It ended before his unit was deployed to a combat zone, a simmering issue in all of his campaigns.)

Still: For the first time since the COVID pandemic shut them down, Democrats are getting the sort of in-person energy that they became used to under Barack Obama. For the first time since 2012, they are rallying behind a ticket that is not dogged by some existential crisis — Hillary Clinton’s deathless email server investigation in 2016, Biden’s risk-averse social distancing in 2020, this year’s panic about nominating an 81-year old man who’d lost his fastball somewhere in a Rehoboth beach house.

“We just had this huge distraction with Biden and his age and everything,” said Alpesh Patel, 50, a software engineer who had taken a break from knocking doors for Harris to show up early for the Michigan rally. “Now we can focus on the job at hand. Walz is fine. I think any of them would have been fine.”

This has been a deeply irritating moment for Republicans, who exited their convention last month with a unified party and a weak opponent. They chanted “Fight! Fight! Fight!” like Donald Trump had, after being grazed by a would-be assassin’s bullet. It was hard to imagine the country moving on from that, a sentiment I heard from Democrats, too.

They are much less worried now that Trump’s survival and quick thinking won him the election in July. The shooting in Butler, Pa. feels more to them like the two failed assassination attempts on Gerald Ford, which didn’t factor into his 1976 re-election bid. Harris’s new stump speech suggests that the choice now is between a hopeful Democratic-led country and a Trump-led country of “chaos, fear, and hate,” which, if you squint, files everything going on with the MAGA movement as a crazy distraction that Americans can move on from.

If this ends up being the Democrats’ high point, it’s not that high. On this day in 2020, Biden led national polls by 6.9 points; on this day in 2016, Clinton led by 7.9 points. Harris leads the same poll averages by 0.5 points, and runs weaker than Biden’s 2020 polling in most swing states.

So why are the crowds for this ticket so large and so joyous? Why was I watching giddy voters line up along a security fence to see Harris exit Air Force Two, or groups of Democrats pose for photos with the police officers who’d secured the event all day?

My conversations with voters, under the din of Beyoncé songs (Harris’ walk-out music) and “Born to Run” (Walz’s walk-out music), suggested that Democrats were just overjoyed to have a normal presidential ticket, surrounded by other Democratic winners. They had been beating Trump-aligned Republicans locally already, and Walz was one of the Democrats pulling that off in his own state.

“Tim and I get along because we both lead according to a three-part strategy: Get shit done,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said at Wednesday’s rally.

There will be bad days, gaffes, stories that get out of control. But there is zero nostalgia for the Biden-led ticket, and a mood much more like 2012, when Democrats knew Barack Obama could excite their base but worried that he would run out of swing voters. In their third run against Donald Trump, they’re less worried about their ticket; they’re less afraid of his powers, epitomized by his shrunk-down rally schedule. That is the mood right now, and we’ll see how it lasts.



