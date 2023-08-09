Why the US’s pathbreaking climate law won’t be enough

The IRA showcases both what is possible with the U.S. government’s financial might when it comes to driving domestic manufacturing, and the limits of what that same government can ultimately accomplish in fighting climate change solely by incentivizing investment — without resorting to so-far politically untenable efforts to penalize carbon pollution.

AD

Already, it’s clear the IRA has fundamentally changed the landscape for clean-tech manufacturing in the U.S., and made a meaningful dent in emissions. Its tax credits, grants, and loans are driving a boom in the construction of factories to produce renewable energy and electric vehicle hardware, and in clean energy production. Huelskamp’s expansion is just one of at least 200 clean energy projects that have been announced in the U.S. since the IRA passed, representing up to $270 billion in private sector investment and somewhere around 100,000 new jobs.

Gil Jenkins, a spokesperson for HASI, a $10 billion climate-focused investment firm, said the last year has seen “exponential growth in the market of projects we can invest in.”

More is yet to come. Most of the big IRA-related investments have been in mature technologies like solar power and EV batteries. Much of the law’s support for research and early-stage development of high-cost, emergent technologies — carbon capture, hydrogen, low-carbon aviation fuels — either hasn’t been finalized yet or hasn’t had enough time to bear fruit, leaving potentially huge industrial investments on the sidelines for now. Consumer-facing rebates for home electrification, which may be how the greatest number of Americans directly benefit from the IRA, haven’t yet been implemented.

All of this adds up to projected nationwide emissions in 2030 that are about 38% lower than in 2005 — about 10% lower than pre-IRA.

Still, the U.S. is reaching the limits of what it can achieve with federal subsidies, however lucrative. It urgently needs to resolve other thorny issues in climate politics that the IRA doesn’t solve in order to get on track for its net zero goals, which it is well short of.

AD

On emissions, the IRA on its own does little to accelerate lagging adoption of carbon capture technology for power plants and industrial facilities, a recent BloombergNEF analysis concluded. Speeding this up requires the U.S. to finally adopt emissions regulations for coal and gas plants, analyst Tara Narayanan said. New fault lines emerged on that front this week, when the top lobbying group for the utility industry said it was opposed to the administration’s proposed regulations.

Washington also needs to make progress on permitting reform, key not only to deploying power infrastructure but also to creating more domestic supply chains for mineral mining and processing, without which U.S. clean energy manufacturers will struggle to compete on price with Chinese rivals. Clean energy is also held back by labor shortages and inflation.

These headwinds will undermine the beneficial effects of the IRA. Of the 50 gigawatts of solar manufacturing capacity announced in the last year — 10 times more than existed pre-IRA — about half will ultimately go out of business absent further reforms, according to BloombergNEF analyst Pol Lezcano.