Raging Maui wildfire forces people to jump into the ocean

A wildfire is raging in West Maui, killing at least six people as of Wednesday evening, and forcing some to jump into the ocean to escape the fire and smoke.

The out-of-control brush fire is one of several that firefighters in Hawaii are battling, but a confluence of strong winds from Hurricane Dora, dry conditions, and low humidity are making the situation hard to manage.

The Hawaiian coast guard rescued about a dozen people who jumped into the water in the historic town of Lahaina which is a major tourist destination. Hospitals are also overwhelmed in Maui, while 911 service is down, as are phone lines, mobile connections, and internet connections.

We’ve curated reporting and insights on why the wildfire, which may be the worst in Hawaii’s recent history.