Putin suggests UAE to host US-Russia talks on Ukraine

The UAE may play host to talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at ending the Ukraine war. Putin said the Gulf country “would be one of the quite suitable places” during a visit by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to Moscow, and following the Russian leader’s meeting with Trump’s special envoy.

Trump, for his part, signaled earlier this year that Saudi Arabia would be the likely venue. Both Gulf powers have increased their global diplomatic profile in recent years, and have positioned themselves to host a potential peace summit: Abu Dhabi has brokered several prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine; Riyadh has also facilitated prisoner swaps, and Saudi Arabia’s crown prince played a key role in securing the release of an American detainee from Russia.

Sheikh Mohamed’s trip to Moscow this week was also aimed at deepening ties between the two countries, which signed agreements to boost cooperation in fintech, logistics, and health care. Bilateral trade reached $11.5 billion last year, and both presidents said they expect this to double by 2030.