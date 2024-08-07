Great Barrier Reef water at record temperatures, on brink of mass die-off

The water at the Great Barrier Reef has been warmer in the past decade than at any point in the last 400 years, according to new research published in Nature on Wednesday.

Climate change is largely to blame, and the hot water has significantly increased the risk of mass coral bleaching and die-offs that could ruin the world’s largest coral reef system.

If global warming is kept under the Paris Agreement’s limit of 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, as much as 90% of the world’s coral reefs could still be lost, the scientists said.

Study co-author Benjamin Henley said he hoped the findings would prompt UNESCO to rethink its 2023 decision to postpone putting the Great Barrier Reef on the list of world heritage sites “in danger,” a designation that would bring substantial monetary support from the World Heritage Fund.



