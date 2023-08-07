Barbie hit $1 billion at the box office, beating Hollywood’s expectations

The Barbie movie surpassed $1 billion at the box office, 17 days after its release.

Greta Gerwig is the first solo female director to hit the milestone, and executives with Warner Bros., which produced the blockbuster, told The New York Times that no movie in its history has sold so many tickets so quickly.

We’ve collected key insights you should read about the film and its success. A warning: Some light spoilers ahead.