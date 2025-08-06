Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals are shifting

Lower oil revenue and growing international borrowing have turned Saudi Arabia into a net importer of capital and triggered a review of megaprojects like NEOM, raising broader questions about the kingdom’s economic transformation.

At a Council on Foreign Relations panel, former US Ambassador Michael Ratney said: “People seem to use the length of The Line — this 100-mile glass city in the desert — as the metric of Vision 2030,” when it’s actually marginal, especially as the project was conceived with the assumption of higher oil prices.

The goal of Vision 2030 is building a viable post-oil economy and advancing social development, particularly for women. The latter has already exceeded expectations, while success in sectors like manufacturing, tech, and tourism could take decades, Ratney said.