Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals are shifting

Aug 6, 2025, 8:06am EDT
A rendering of The Line. Courtesy of NEOM.

Lower oil revenue and growing international borrowing have turned Saudi Arabia into a net importer of capital and triggered a review of megaprojects like NEOM, raising broader questions about the kingdom’s economic transformation.

At a Council on Foreign Relations panel, former US Ambassador Michael Ratney said: “People seem to use the length of The Line — this 100-mile glass city in the desert — as the metric of Vision 2030,” when it’s actually marginal, especially as the project was conceived with the assumption of higher oil prices.

The goal of Vision 2030 is building a viable post-oil economy and advancing social development, particularly for women. The latter has already exceeded expectations, while success in sectors like manufacturing, tech, and tourism could take decades, Ratney said.

Mohammed Sergie
