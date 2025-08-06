Dubai marriage program spurs wedding surge

Dubai’s plan to incentivize its citizens to marry has been the foundation of a major share of weddings in the emirate. Launched in late 2023, the program — which offers marriage planning, modern wedding venues, and post-wedding counseling — has resulted in more than 700 marriages and now accounts for a quarter of the city’s weddings.

These aren’t the fabled, multimillion-dollar Indian celebrations (or New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s relatively austere rooftop nuptials in the city). The mass ceremonies are short on pomp and are intended to reduce costs and help Emiratis, who are facing declining fertility, start families.