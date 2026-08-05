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Dubai population tops prewar peak, countering fears of expat exodus

Aug 5, 2026, 11:01am EDT
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People are seen outside the Dubai mall during the holy month of Ramadan in Dubai, UAE, April, 2021.
Rula Rouhana/Reuters

Dubai’s population has surpassed its prewar level, countering the narrative that the Iran conflict would drive out the city’s expats.

After an initial exodus — and a brief windfall for armored vehicle escorts and private jet operators — the loss of 61,000 residents was quickly reversed. The population reached a record 4.73 million last month, according to AGBI.

Population growth underpins Dubai’s real estate market and its wider economy: Off-plan sales, rental yields, retail, and infrastructure developments all depend on people choosing to settle in the city.

A prolonged outflow would have pressured valuations in one of the world’s hottest property markets. Instead, the rapid rebound suggests confidence that Dubai’s appeal as a business hub has endured, despite five months of conflict.

Dubai population chart
Ed Clowes
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