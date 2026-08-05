Dubai population tops prewar peak, countering fears of expat exodus

Dubai’s population has surpassed its prewar level, countering the narrative that the Iran conflict would drive out the city’s expats.

After an initial exodus — and a brief windfall for armored vehicle escorts and private jet operators — the loss of 61,000 residents was quickly reversed. The population reached a record 4.73 million last month, according to AGBI.

Population growth underpins Dubai’s real estate market and its wider economy: Off-plan sales, rental yields, retail, and infrastructure developments all depend on people choosing to settle in the city.

A prolonged outflow would have pressured valuations in one of the world’s hottest property markets. Instead, the rapid rebound suggests confidence that Dubai’s appeal as a business hub has endured, despite five months of conflict.