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Israel’s largest defense firm discussed sales to UAE

Aug 4, 2026, 8:32am EDT
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A drone above Israel.
Florion Goga/Reuters

Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest defense contractor, reportedly discussed selling the UAE more than $1 billion of gear, as military ties between the two countries warm.

Abu Dhabi requested drones worth $180 million after Houthi missiles killed three in January 2022, Haaretz reported, based on leaked documents. The UAE then explored 45 more aircraft, worth roughly $1.3 billion.

A previous investigation revealed Elbit’s $2.3 billion contract last November — one of Israel’s largest ever — was with the UAE. Ties have improved since the 2020 Abraham Accords: Several Israeli defence companies have opened Emirati offices or joint ventures, while Israel sent equipment and crews to the UAE during the Iran war. The US called it a “benefit” of the deal.

Ed Clowes
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