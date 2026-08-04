Israel’s largest defense firm discussed sales to UAE

Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest defense contractor, reportedly discussed selling the UAE more than $1 billion of gear, as military ties between the two countries warm.

Abu Dhabi requested drones worth $180 million after Houthi missiles killed three in January 2022, Haaretz reported, based on leaked documents. The UAE then explored 45 more aircraft, worth roughly $1.3 billion.

A previous investigation revealed Elbit’s $2.3 billion contract last November — one of Israel’s largest ever — was with the UAE. Ties have improved since the 2020 Abraham Accords: Several Israeli defence companies have opened Emirati offices or joint ventures, while Israel sent equipment and crews to the UAE during the Iran war. The US called it a “benefit” of the deal.