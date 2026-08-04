Aramco profit rises 33% on higher oil prices

Saudi Aramco’s second-quarter profit increased 33% from a year earlier, as higher oil prices and strong refining margins helped offset lower export volumes.

Thanks to decades of investment in energy infrastructure, the world’s biggest crude exporter has been able to keep oil flowing, despite disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz — and more recently the Bab el-Mandeb Strait — as well as repeated attacks on Saudi energy facilities.

Amin Nasser, Aramco’s chief executive officer, said the company’s East-West pipeline, storage facilities, and Red Sea export terminals allowed it to maintain operations. Export volumes were still lower than prewar levels, however, because the company has been unable to divert all the Saudi crude that used to flow through Hormuz.

Aramco benefited from higher prices caused by the US-Iran war, while some other Gulf producers saw shipments collapse. Brent crude averaged almost $97 a barrel during the quarter; Aramco captured an additional premium of nearly $11 a barrel by boosting exports of higher-margin refined products, such as diesel and jet fuel.

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The performance allowed Aramco to maintain its base dividend at $21.9 billion, with most of the payout going to Saudi Arabia’s government, which owns almost 98% of the company. Oil receipts account for about 55% of state revenue; if Aramco is able to maintain contributions, it will help limit the government’s borrowing requirements at a time when the kingdom’s wider economy is being damaged by the war.

Aramco acknowledged that some energy facilities were targeted in attacks last month, but said there was no material impact on operations.