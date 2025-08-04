Events Email Briefings
UAE influencers to require government permit

Aug 4, 2025, 8:38am EDT
Poster for influencer summit in Dubai
@billionsummit/X

Starting in October, social media influencers in the UAE will need a government permit before posting promotional content.

The UAE Media Council’s new regulations are expected to formalize the industry, and some within it view the move as a positive step that could accelerate payments from large companies to individual creators, as well as streamline taxation and other administrative processes.

Saudi Arabia already mandates a $4,000 fee for a three-year influencer license, and other Gulf countries are expected to follow as advertising increasingly (permanently?) shifts to user-generated content.

Mohammed Sergie
