Qatar boosts power generation in Syria with Azeri gas

Qatar is funding the piping of natural gas from Azerbaijan through Türkiye to boost power generation in northern Syria.

It’s the third initiative by Doha to address the country’s crippling 20-hour daily power shortages, following earlier efforts to supply gas via Jordan and a $7 billion investment to build four gas plants and a solar farm, the latter executed by Qatari, Turkish, and US companies.

Qatar’s support for Syria’s former rebels has also translated into business deals. Baladna, the Qatari food and beverage company, plans to invest $250 million in dairy, juice, plastics, and water treatment plants. Reliable electricity is essential for such projects. The Azeri gas is expected to raise power availability in northern Syria, but still to just five hours a day.