Kuwait revokes more than 100 fraudulent citizenships

Kuwait revoked 108 citizenships after uncovering a decades-long fraud involving a Syrian man who forged documents and claimed dozens of individuals as his children.

His family file reportedly included 53 names, and he helped his brother obtain Kuwaiti nationality, extending the fake family tree. Authorities say 100 more Syrians could be stripped of citizenship in the coming weeks.

The government has been purging thousands of citizenships it says were fraudulently obtained, but rights groups report that some political opponents have also been caught up in the process. With Kuwait’s economy shrinking for two straight years and oil prices below breakeven levels, reducing the number of citizens can help ease the burden on the country’s generous welfare state.