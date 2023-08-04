Hottest ever ocean temperatures recorded around the world

The ocean’s surface temperature this week is far above the seasonal average and breaks a record previously set in 2016, the warmest year ever recorded. July 2023 is widely expected to be the hottest month in history.

A study in 2019 found that marine heatwaves are becoming more common as the earth warms.

The effects to ocean species are akin to a wildfire sweeping through a forest: Heatwaves wipe out species, and can drive behavioral changes in some animals. Predatory animals, like sharks, can become aggressive in warmer temperatures because they are confused.