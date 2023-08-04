A different kind of abortion fight in Ohio

SANDUSKY, Ohio – Berardi’s Catering was the 70th stop of Frank LaRose’s campaign tour – not for his U.S. Senate campaign, but for the cause that could inspire conservatives across America.

Ohio’s Republican Secretary of State had been stumping for Issue 1, which would amend the state’s constitution to make any further changes much tougher. If it passes next Tuesday, a looming November referendum on abortion will need to clear 60% of the vote. If it fails, a simple majority will be enough to make abortion permanently legal in LaRose’s increasingly conservative state.

Failure, he warned, would let coastal elites with fat wallets cram other liberal policies into their red state’s constitution.

“Next year they want to do a massive increase in the minimum wage,” LaRose told the crowd in Sandusky. “Do we care about protecting small businesses? Do we care about protecting Ohio farmers? Do we value life in Ohio? Do we want to protect our Second Amendment rights in Ohio?”

Tuesday’s vote gives conservatives their best chance yet at doing what’s eluded them since the Dobbs decision: Halting a state ballot measure that locks in abortion rights. Democrats, as soon as the vote was set, called it a bank shot strategy to kill the “Right to Reproductive Freedom” campaign.

Republicans, including LaRose, have said as much — but the chance to smother all sorts of ballot measures has broadened their coalition and helped it out-raise the pro-abortion rights side. The Ohio Chamber of Commerce supports Issue 1; chambers in other states have stayed neutral on abortion measures, or backed them. The Ohio Farm Bureau, a non-factor in other abortion referenda, has backed Issue 1 to pre-empt the sort of animal rights regulations passed by referendum in California.