US-Iran diplomatic efforts collapse

Diplomatic efforts to end the Iran war ruptured on Monday after Tehran denied negotiations would take place, and US President Donald Trump described the country’s leaders as “unbelievably duplicitous.”

Trump had previously said talks would resume Monday, but later vowed to blockade Iran until “a Deal, or Total Surrender, is accomplished.” Tehran has grown leery of negotiations, viewing US leadership as split on the conflict, Reuters reported: Instead, Iran is resolved on a “pressure points” strategy to reframe Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz as less costly for the region and the global economy.

“Both sides are matching escalation with escalation,” a Council on Foreign Relations expert said. But “if ​there are going to be negotiations, [Tehran] will define the terms.”