Antarctic ice cover reached a record low for winter

Antarctic ice cover, which should be thriving in the southern hemisphere’s winter months, has grown at a record-low rate this year, alarming scientists and raising doubts about the balance of the world’s ecosystems.

A continued decline in ice cover — which was more than 20% lower than expected at this time of year — could accelerate future ice melting, leading to sea level rises that may threaten coastal populations.

