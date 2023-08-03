AI could transform breast cancer screening

The use of artificial intelligence in breast cancer screening is very promising, a new Swedish study suggests.

In a trial screening more than 80,000 Swedish women, researchers at Lund University determined that AI-driven tools could detect breast cancer at a “similar rate” to two radiologists, the BBC reported.

Researchers said AI’s potential cancer-screening abilities could address the shortage of radiologists and ease their workloads, while also cutting patients’ waiting times.

