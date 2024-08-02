US, Israel brace for Iran response following Haniyeh killing

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned that Israel crossed “a red line” with recent assassinations of senior members of Hezbollah and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. His remarks came as the Lebanese group claimed credit for dozens of rockets fired into Israel.

Israel and the US are now bracing for a response from Tehran and its proxies. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his country is “prepared for any scenario — both defensively and offensively,” and added that Israel “will exact a very heavy price for any act of aggression against us.”

Separately, US President Joe Biden said that Haniyeh’s killing had not helped ceasefire talks.