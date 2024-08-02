Freed prisoners detained by Russia arrive in their homelands

The prisoners exchanged in a historic swap between Russia and the West landed in their homelands, with Western officials and analysts characterizing the deal that freed journalists and dissidents as necessary but bittersweet.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was among three Americans welcomed by US President Joe Biden, while Russian leader Vladimir Putin characterized eight compatriots freed — a convicted hitman among them — as heroes.

The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols hailed the release of prisoners held by the Kremlin, but warned that the “grubby reality” was that Moscow had successfully utilized hostage-taking to free “people who do [Putin’s] bidding overseas.” A top German lawmaker said simply: “Sometimes, for the sake of humanity, you have to make a deal with the devil.”