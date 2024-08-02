China controls another vital ingredient for the energy transition

Graphite is necessary for the anodes in lithium-ion batteries, comprising up to a quarter of the weight of those used in electric vehicles. And China is the world’s dominant player, responsible for more than 90% of the refining of the graphite used in the batteries.

In December 2023, Beijing added graphite to a list of items that require an export license, a move widely interpreted as a response to growing curbs by Washington on China’s access to advanced semiconductor technology. Buyers of battery-grade graphite responded by stocking up on the material ahead of the new rules, sending prices surging by more than 150%.

Experts have debated the impact of the export-license requirement — unlike the US’ restrictions on selling chip manufacturing equipment to China, Beijing’s rules do not target particular countries, and authorities have so far approved export requests — but the fact they have been instituted at all underlines China’s dominance over the battery supply chain, and in particular that of graphite.

Ultimately, policies like Beijing’s underscore the importance of “friendshoring,” two experts at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies wrote after the license requirement was announced last year.

The trouble with minerals, in terms of geopolitical supply chain diversification, is that wherever they are, they are. And the world’s graphite supply is heavily concentrated in China, Turkey, and Brazil. Unlike, say, the construction of solar modules, the US will never be able to compete directly with China on graphite. Instead, US entrepreneurs want to pull off an innovation end-run around China by making graphite obsolete.

Lyten aims to refashion battery chemistry from lithium ion to lithium sulfur, replacing the traditional reliance on minerals such as nickel, cobalt, manganese — and graphite — with a sulfur cathode and a lithium-metal anode. Another firm, Group 14, uses a silicon-carbon composite as an alternative to graphite in lithium-ion batteries.

Though the pair have different strategies, both have big-name investors — in Lyten’s case, FedEx, Stellantis, and Honeywell; for Group 14, Porsche and Microsoft — and argue the only difference customers will see is improved performance. Lyten is aiming to have its batteries in e-bikes and scooters next year, trucks by 2026, and EVs the following year; Group 14 projects vehicles with its technology will launch in 2025.