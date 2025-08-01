In a historic move at the United Nations, Arab and European powers rejected Hamas and backed a path to a two-state solution. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, France, the UK, and others called on Hamas to disarm and cede Gaza’s governance to the Palestinian Authority. This can open a rare window for diplomacy, and it’s one that could benefit Washington and Tel Aviv.

The diplomatic breakthrough — with France committing to recognize Palestine and co-hosting a UN conference with Saudi Arabia — and the global backlash against the shocking images of starvation and suffering in Gaza, marks a turning point. Arab states are now publicly condemning Hamas’ violence and calling for an end to its control of Gaza, a shift from their previous positions. If Hamas relinquishes power, countries like Canada and the UK will join in supporting Palestinian statehood.

For Washington, the Saudi-French diplomatic initiative fits within American strategic interests and offers a route out of perpetual conflict. It could help stabilize the region, reducing the need for US military involvement. It aligns with Saudi and Arab efforts for regional stability and economic development. And it offers Israel long-term security guarantees, if it’s willing to abandon demands from its far right to annex the West Bank, alongside other maximalist positions.

A viable two-state solution isn’t just idealistic — it’s pragmatic. It addresses grievances, curbs extremism, and builds the framework for a prosperous, cooperative Middle East. And it doesn’t “reward Hamas,” as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims.

AD

The Israeli press has documented and continues to question Netanyahu’s role — and long term policy — in propping up Hamas prior to the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks in order to weaken and divide Palestinians. Those questions and legal inquiries he faces are said to make him reluctant to end the war. He may not be serious about peace negotiations, but the world is ready to move forward and many Israelis see no alternative.

Hamas has no role in the future of Palestine. The fact that Arab countries are unified on that, and the measured approach taken by Arab and European countries should be applauded, not dismissed. This is a rare moment of consensus that might bring hope to a region long plagued by despair, if the US and Israel decide to engage.

Faisal J. Abbas is an award-winning journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Arab News.