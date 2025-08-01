Dubai Airport records busiest-ever first half

Dubai International Airport had its busiest-ever first half in 2025, with 46 million travelers passing through, despite regional airspace disruptions from the Iran-Israel war.

The increase puts the airport on track to reach its target of 96 million passengers this year. The world’s busiest airport hasn’t added “major infrastructure” in the past decade and is nearing capacity, its CEO told The National, prompting investment in technology to speed up processing and support further growth.

Dubai’s aviation sector contributes a significant share of the city’s GDP. The airport connects to more than 269 destinations in 107 countries, served by 92 international airlines, which helps the city’s efforts to attract tourism, trade, and investment.