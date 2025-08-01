Beshear: Kentuckians ‘not worried about an autopen’

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Andy Beshear came to South Carolina to tell his fellow Southern Democrats that they were right. They did have a great offer to make to the voters who drifted away decades ago: Saving Medicaid. Their party had lost ground by using “advocacy language” that alienated normal people. And “bless your heart” was not a blessing.

Toward the end of the trip, Beshear sat down with Semafor for a conversation about the party, its strategy, and where he differed from the Democratic status quo. The questions and answers have been edited for length and clarity.

David Weigel: I wanted to start by asking about your criticism of how Democrats use language. How much of the Democratic problem in 2024 was down to that? Every Democrat I talk to here says, that’s been haunting us for years.

Andy Beshear: In politics, you have to have connection, and in public service, you’ve got to have connection. It’s how people get to know you, how they believe in you, how they trust that you’ll go out and work hard for them every day. And for that, you need to talk to people, instead of at them. So, I do think it has been a challenge. I don’t think it’s the only challenge, but it’s certainly something that we can and we should change as quickly as possible.

[Former S.C. Gov.] Jim Hodges said that another phrase that he wants Democrats to stop saying is “birthing person.” There are some people who have gone through transition, and they don’t identify as women, but they get pregnant. Why is it not important to change the language to account for that?

For an individual that’s in that situation, I want to show them as much kindness as I can. But for 99.9% of the American population, they can’t understand what it is that you’re saying. And if they can’t understand what you’re saying, it’s pretty hard for you to communicate your point to them. It’s about making sure that we’re meeting people where they are and with the experiences that they have in their daily lives.

The Trump administration has also banned gender surgery for minors. Do you agree with that?

Yeah. I’m against surgeries on minors, okay? But when you look at the other gender-affirming care, there’s a lot of research out there that suggests that parents ought to have the opportunity to consider, what’s the best health care for their kids?

Do you want to repeal the entirety of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act?

There’s a whole lot in the bill. There’s a small section that’s good for the horse industry. But when you look at something as devastating as what it does to Medicaid and to food assistance? It’s shameful that anyone voted for it, especially because these folks know how much it’s going to hurt their communities. In Kentucky, projections are that 200,000 people lose their health care, 20,000 people lose their health care jobs.

Thirty-five rural hospitals, each the first- or second-largest employer in their community, are threatened with either closure or they’ll reduce services. That’s going to impact every local economy, because it’s typically the largest budget out of any unit or business that’s there.

And there’s an impact on worker productivity, because if now you have to drive two hours to see a doctor, you’ve got to take off a whole day of work for your doctor’s appointment, and then you’ve got to take your kids off another day. And then, what about your parents? You got to take off a third day.

This is going to hit America, especially rural America, hard in just about every facet. I’ve just never seen a more destructive bill.

You’ve talked about health care being a right. Republicans have a talking point on that: There are some lazy guys who should be getting jobs and that would cover their health care. What’s your rebuttal to that?

Most people on Medicaid work. We expanded Medicaid in Kentucky and now we have the most people working, the most jobs filled — last month we had the largest workforce in our history. If you want to send somebody to work, they have to be healthy enough to work.

I expanded Medicaid to hearing, vision and dental. Why? Because I want that person to go to work, but they’ve got to be able to see well enough to drive to work. They’ve got to be able to hear well enough to be safe at work. This idea that you would remove what makes someone healthy enough to work, to try to force them to do it, isn’t going to work.

On immigration: The administration has taken a more nativist view than prior Republican administrations. We’ve seen people with temporary legal status getting it revoked, and JD Vance talk about how people whose ancestors fought in the Civil War have more of a right to be here. What’s your view? Who deserves to be an American?

I think we’ve got to do a couple things. Number one, we do have to make sure that our borders are secure. And number two, we have to enforce our laws. But then we have to solve the math problem. We need to sit down and say: How many workers do we need, where? And make sure the math of what we’re offering people actually lines up with the needs.

I think that there are some in Washington that don’t want to solve this problem, that want to be able to use it for political reasons. But you can quantify the needs of the country, and if you actually have a policy that provides that many worker visas or paths to citizenship, then we won’t see the illegal immigration that we have, because there won’t be the demand for it.

And so if we would actually sit down and try to solve the issue, then we could actually make a lot of headway.

I think the other thing we’ve got to do is — in the program where people are fleeing violence, we’ve got to fix the program, and we don’t have enough judges. We’ve got a ton of retired federal, state, court of appeals judges throughout the country. Why don’t we have a program where we ask for their help for a couple years? They’ve all had a career of service in making these decisions and, I think, could get up to speed pretty quickly.

Why don’t we make sure that we reduce that time that right now it’s taking for people to get their hearing? And then, as long as it’s aligned with the needs of the country, let’s make sure people can be productive citizens and work and pay taxes while they’re waiting for that hearing.

So I’m not putting words in your mouth, it sounds like: Not everyone who’s come into the country and says, “I need asylum,” should be in the country. That you need to provide some economic benefit.

Those that come in requesting asylum have to go through the process to prove they need it. A whole lot of them don’t, in the current process. But it takes years upon years upon years, so let’s take the system that was created to determine who really needs asylum and make it faster and make it work well.

James Comer is continuing to investigate Joe Biden’s presidency and his use of an autopen. Is that connecting in Kentucky?

I don’t hear people talking about it in the state. People in my state and across the country are worried about their job, they’re worried about their next doctor’s appointment. They’re not talking about or worried about an autopen.

Is he investigating anything you want to know, or Americans should know, about the use of an autopen at the end of Biden’s presidency?

I believe everybody needs to be accountable for what happens in their administration or in their job as a senator or representative or as a governor. But the idea that we would use these committee hearings solely to score political points is playing politics and not doing your job.