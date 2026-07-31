Oman’s plan to end Strait of Hormuz impasse faces stiff opposition

Oman’s efforts to end the Strait of Hormuz impasse center on a key section of international maritime law, one whose application is opposed by both Iran and the West — for different reasons. Article 26 of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea allows countries to levy some fees on ships “for specific services rendered,” and Muscat has sought to base a deal to reopen the strait on that language. As JPMorgan analysts pointed out in a note to clients Thursday, the concept has precedent: Denmark, Sweden, and Türkiye all charge for services through the Danish and Turkish straits respectively.

But Tehran — which, like the US, is not a party to UNCLOS — argues that such a system does not go far enough, and that because the strait “belongs to Iran,” it should have greater control; it has rejected Oman’s proposal. At the same time, the US and Europe are also opposed to Muscat’s efforts, worried that such a system would betray maritime principles of freedom of navigation. This leaves Oman in a tricky position: aiming to use international law to negotiate a way out of a crisis, but with opposition coming from all sides.