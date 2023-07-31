Extreme heat is making existing inequality even worse

Extreme heat is gripping huge swaths of the globe, and July 2023 is on track to be the hottest month ever recorded.

As people around the world struggle to manage the intense temperatures, the heat has revealed many nations’ unpreparedness to deal with a changing climate. Meanwhile, existing inequalities — especially along class, race, and gender lines — are worsening.

We’ve collected key insights you should read about who suffers most as temperatures climb.