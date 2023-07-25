What to know about this summer’s heat and fires

Thousands have been evacuated from fires burning across southern Europe and North Africa.

In Algeria, at least 1,500 people fled a blaze in the country’s mountainous Bejaia and Bouira regions. The fires have killed at least 34 people. In Greece, forest fires have been raging across the islands of Rhodes and Corfu, prompting the Greek government to carry out the largest evacuation in its history.

