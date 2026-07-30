Gulf states push China to restrain Iran

Gulf states are pushing for China to rein in Iran as doubts grow about the US’ ability to end the five-month conflict.

The Gulf is hoping that Beijing will use its economic clout to steer Tehran to a negotiated deal that will reopen the Strait of Hormuz, as fresh strikes and new threats to the region’s energy exports have “exposed the limits of American power,” Reuters reported.

Beijing has recently stepped up diplomacy in the Gulf, with its top diplomats engaged in talks about a ceasefire. Still, Gulf governments have tempered their expectations about forming a security partnership with China, which is reportedly providing Iran with satellite imagery and shoulder-launched missile systems.