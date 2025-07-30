UAE firm leads project to map Africa

Abu Dhabi-based Space42, Microsoft, and US mapping software company Esri are deploying satellites and artificial intelligence to create a comprehensive digital map of Africa.

The five-year project aims to map 54 countries — home to more than 1.4 billion people — which suffer from data gaps that the companies say hinder infrastructure development, investment, and planning. Space42 will provide satellite data and fundraising, as well as develop digital twin models to produce the maps. Microsoft is supplying the cloud infrastructure and AI tools, while Esri is overseeing the map production process.

The initiative aims to support logistics, renewable energy, and urban planning, and provide maps to help governments monitor borders, manage natural resources, and coordinate emergency responses. The UAE was Africa’s largest foreign investor last year, with $44 billion committed in 2024, nearly matching the combined investments of the UK and China.